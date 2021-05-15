Community Bank N.A. Lowers Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,685 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,034 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,244 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,124,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,431 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth $7,105,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $88.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.63%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RIO. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Societe Generale raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

