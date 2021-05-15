Community Bank N.A. Sells 109 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 292,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,682,000 after buying an additional 18,148 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

Shares of LLY opened at $196.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.80. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

