Community Bank N.A. Sells 7,200 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Community Bank N.A. cut its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.30.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $45.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $46.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

