Community Bankers Trust Co. (ESXB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th.

Community Bankers Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 24.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Community Bankers Trust alerts:

Shares of Community Bankers Trust stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.50. Community Bankers Trust has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12.

Separately, Stephens cut Community Bankers Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals, small businesses, and commercial companies. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, consumer and small business, and real estate and mortgage loans.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Community Bankers Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bankers Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.