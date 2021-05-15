Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMPGY. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday. AlphaValue lowered shares of Compass Group to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $712.00.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMPGY opened at $22.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 92.96 and a beta of 1.08. Compass Group has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.71.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.