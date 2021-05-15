COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) traded down 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.30 and last traded at $32.32. 5,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 426,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.65 and its 200-day moving average is $42.55.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14. As a group, research analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPS. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter worth $197,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in COMPASS Pathways by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 99,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 24,925 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in COMPASS Pathways by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,195,000 after acquiring an additional 162,577 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

About COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

