Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Has $563,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $126.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.11. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $81.04 and a twelve month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

