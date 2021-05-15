Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Has $7.59 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 2.4% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,871,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,777 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,285,445,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,043,751,000 after purchasing an additional 982,465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $934,149,000 after purchasing an additional 783,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,860,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $459,076,000 after purchasing an additional 37,586 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $198.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.42 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.36.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.29.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

