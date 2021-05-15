Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 1,250 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 12.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,692 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $649,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,307 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $640,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,177 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,872,369 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $554,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,580 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $512,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,490,872 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $219,580,000 after acquiring an additional 80,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.57.

NYSE:COP opened at $56.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.02, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.