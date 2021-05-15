Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 950 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $499,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 424,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,883 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,390. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CNC opened at $69.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $72.31.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNC. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.77.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

