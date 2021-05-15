Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $1.84 Million in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,024 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,000. The Home Depot comprises 1.1% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD opened at $323.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $232.70 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $320.50 and its 200 day moving average is $284.44. The stock has a market cap of $347.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.68.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.