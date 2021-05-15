Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54. Conduent has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Conduent had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Conduent will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Conduent news, CEO Clifford Skelton acquired 20,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $100,205.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,916,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,297,115.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A. Scott Letier acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 247,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,887.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNDT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Conduent by 35.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Conduent in the third quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Conduent by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 600,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 35,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Conduent by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

