Conflux Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.81 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Conflux Network has a market capitalization of $645.86 million and $7.81 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001589 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded down 15.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,830.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,893.45 or 0.07973385 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,241.00 or 0.02541433 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $313.33 or 0.00641674 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.61 or 0.00212190 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.35 or 0.00887455 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $330.32 or 0.00676456 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.18 or 0.00604507 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006955 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 832,273,356 coins. The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

