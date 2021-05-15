Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) to report sales of $25.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.51 million. Conifer posted sales of $25.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Conifer will report full-year sales of $103.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $102.90 million to $104.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $111.60 million, with estimates ranging from $111.19 million to $112.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.18). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 21.69% and a negative net margin of 5.79%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNFR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Conifer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of CNFR stock opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Conifer has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of Conifer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

