Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:CHFWU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on May 18th

Consonance-HFW Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:CHFWU) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, May 18th. Consonance-HFW Acquisition had issued 8,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 19th. The total size of the offering was $80,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

CHFWU stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.18.

