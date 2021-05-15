Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $234.44 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.90 and a 52-week high of $244.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.92. The firm has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,462.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,914,696.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,879 shares of company stock worth $9,089,398 over the last 90 days. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STZ. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.90.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

