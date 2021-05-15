Contrasting The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) & Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV)

The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) and Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for The Freedom Bank of Virginia and Grupo Supervielle, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Freedom Bank of Virginia 0 0 0 0 N/A Grupo Supervielle 1 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.3% of Grupo Supervielle shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Freedom Bank of Virginia and Grupo Supervielle’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Freedom Bank of Virginia $25.57 million 2.98 $190,000.00 N/A N/A Grupo Supervielle $619.48 million 0.27 -$44.54 million $0.79 2.30

The Freedom Bank of Virginia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grupo Supervielle.

Risk and Volatility

The Freedom Bank of Virginia has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Supervielle has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Freedom Bank of Virginia and Grupo Supervielle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Freedom Bank of Virginia N/A N/A N/A Grupo Supervielle 4.77% 16.97% 2.35%

Summary

Grupo Supervielle beats The Freedom Bank of Virginia on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Freedom Bank of Virginia Company Profile

The Freedom Bank of Virginia provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include consumer installment loans, home equity loans, and mortgages for purchasing homes or refinancing existing mortgages; and Business Term Loans, Commercial Line of Credit, commercial real estate mortgages, and small business administration loans. The company also provides credit cards; and treasury management, online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, ACH, wire transfers, merchant, and online and mobile banking services. The company operates through a network of branch offices located in Vienna, Fairfax, Chantilly, Reston, and Manassas, Virginia. The Freedom Bank of Virginia was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle S.A., a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal and Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees. The company also provides foreign trade finance and cash management; advisory services; treasury services; insurance products primarily personal accidents insurance, protected bag insurance, life insurance, and integral insurance policies for entrepreneurs and SMEs; and asset management and other services, as well as operates as an online broker. As of December 31, 2020, it operates through a network of 302 access points, including 185 bank branches, 13 banking payment and collection centers, 79 CCF sales points, 20 consumer finance branches, and 5 MILA's customer support offices, as well as 457 ATMs, 221 self-service terminals, and 256 ATMs with biometric identification. The company was formerly known as Inversiones y Participaciones S.A. and changed its name to Grupo Supervielle S.A. in November 2008. Grupo Supervielle S.A. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

