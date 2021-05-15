Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,208.06% and a negative return on equity of 485.45%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.67. 6,465,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,802,166. The company has a market cap of $208.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $9.78.

CRBP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.22.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

