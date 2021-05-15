CorionX (CORX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $396,480.00

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded down 11% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One CorionX coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CorionX has a market cap of $576,779.00 and approximately $396,480.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CorionX has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00088438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00019915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $541.00 or 0.01118098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00064908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00114117 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00060906 BTC.

CorionX Profile

CorionX (CORX) is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,600,060 coins. The official website for CorionX is corion.io/corionx . The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

CorionX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CorionX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CorionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

