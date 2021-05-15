Cormark Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) – Analysts at Cormark upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of goeasy in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will earn $2.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.69. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for goeasy’s FY2021 earnings at $10.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$173.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$170.33 million.

GSY has been the subject of several other reports. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$156.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on goeasy to C$167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on goeasy from C$143.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on goeasy from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$170.60.

Shares of GSY opened at C$144.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$137.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$109.77. The company has a current ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 12.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.49. goeasy has a 1-year low of C$46.29 and a 1-year high of C$157.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.93%.

In other goeasy news, Director Sean Morrison sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.34, for a total value of C$63,167.50. Also, Director David Ingram sold 13,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.35, for a total transaction of C$1,835,093.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 192,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$25,346,516.74. Insiders sold 30,867 shares of company stock worth $3,988,371 in the last 90 days.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

