Cormark Weighs in on Freehold Royalties Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Freehold Royalties in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. Cormark also issued estimates for Freehold Royalties’ FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FRU. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Eight Capital raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$6.60 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Freehold Royalties to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.23.

TSE FRU opened at C$9.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -75.83. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$3.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is -175.00%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

