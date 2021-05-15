CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 10,214.42% and a negative return on equity of 86.52%.

Shares of CorMedix stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,114,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,777. The stock has a market cap of $230.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.71. CorMedix has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $18.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CorMedix from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

