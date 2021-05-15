Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Barclays

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 1.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CNR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNR opened at $15.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.64. Cornerstone Building Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Katy Theroux sold 18,475 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $225,949.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,585.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $287,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,135,475 shares of company stock worth $13,704,333 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 623,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 299,487 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,079,000 after acquiring an additional 71,286 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $753,000. Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,913,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,760 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

