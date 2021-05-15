Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Upgraded to Buy at DA Davidson

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) was upgraded by DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.00. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CNR. Cowen cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

CNR opened at $15.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.26. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $15.64.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. Equities analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $287,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,515 shares in the company, valued at $891,991.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $602,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,135,475 shares of company stock valued at $13,704,333. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNR. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the first quarter worth $122,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

