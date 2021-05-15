Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.550-0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.190-2.250 EPS.

OFC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.17. 751,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

In other news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $52,959.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,088.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $40,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,260 shares of company stock valued at $342,478 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

