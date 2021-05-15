Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

CRTX has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

Shares of CRTX opened at $36.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 0.95. Cortexyme has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $58.99.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts predict that Cortexyme will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Casey Lynch sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $1,067,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,763.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Lamond acquired 50,000 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,688,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 301,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,192,765.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRTX. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cortexyme during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cortexyme during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cortexyme during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cortexyme during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Cortexyme by 366.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.