Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,039 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.1% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.7% in the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.92.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $384.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $367.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.10. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $293.84 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The company has a market cap of $170.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

