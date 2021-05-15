Costco Wholesale Co. Shares Climb 0% Following April Same-Store Sales Report (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale’s (NASDAQ:COST) same-store sales rose 32.5% during the month of April. Costco Wholesale’s shares climbed by 0% in the first day of trading following the news.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.92.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $384.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $293.84 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The company has a market capitalization of $170.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $367.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.10.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

