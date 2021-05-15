Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) Insider John W. Martin Buys 39,160 Shares of Stock

Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) insider John W. Martin purchased 39,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 511 ($6.68) per share, with a total value of £200,107.60 ($261,441.86).

Shares of LON:CSP opened at GBX 513 ($6.70) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -641.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 522.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 465.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Countryside Properties PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 260.60 ($3.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 557.50 ($7.28).

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 376.67 ($4.92).

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

