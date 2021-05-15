Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Stock Price Down 5.3% on Disappointing Earnings

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) fell 5.3% during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $33.33 and last traded at $33.44. 48,879 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,390,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.33.

The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.52).

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price target on Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other Coupang news, Director Lydia Jett acquired 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $999,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $42,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.71.

About Coupang (NYSE:CPNG)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

