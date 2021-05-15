Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.70. Cousins Properties posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist downgraded Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

CUZ traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.39. The stock had a trading volume of 833,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,887. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $38.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 42.18%.

In other Cousins Properties news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $1,609,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,143,845.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1,284.7% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 65.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

