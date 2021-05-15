Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.70. Cousins Properties posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist downgraded Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

CUZ traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.39. The stock had a trading volume of 833,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,887. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $38.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 42.18%.

In other Cousins Properties news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $1,609,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,143,845.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1,284.7% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 65.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cousins Properties (CUZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.