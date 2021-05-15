Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.680-2.780 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE CUZ traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,887. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $38.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.73.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.18%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cousins Properties has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.63.

In other Cousins Properties news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $1,609,562.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,143,845.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

