Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) to report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Covenant Logistics Group’s earnings. Covenant Logistics Group reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,933.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Covenant Logistics Group.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. Covenant Logistics Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $220.89 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:CVLG traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,994. Covenant Logistics Group has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $23.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $398.16 million, a P/E ratio of -25.21 and a beta of 1.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,108,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $537,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

