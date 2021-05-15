Cowen AND Company LLC Acquires 13,644 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 787,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,644 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 17.0% of Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $246,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $326.39 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $218.33 and a one year high of $342.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

