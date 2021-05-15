Cowen AND Company LLC Acquires Shares of 305,697 Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA)

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 305,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,088,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRSA. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,346,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,024,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,028,000.

Get Sarissa Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SRSA opened at $9.94 on Friday. Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $12.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarissa Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarissa Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.