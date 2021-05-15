Cowen AND Company LLC Boosts Holdings in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN)

Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,271 shares during the period. Exagen accounts for 0.5% of Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 3.57% of Exagen worth $7,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XGN. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Exagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Exagen by 223.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Exagen by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exagen in the first quarter worth $518,000. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XGN opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $158.25 million and a P/E ratio of -1.02. Exagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $24.67.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.10% and a negative net margin of 39.49%. On average, analysts expect that Exagen Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XGN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Exagen in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

