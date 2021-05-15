Cowen AND Company LLC Boosts Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,417 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 74.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZION opened at $60.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.30. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $60.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $147,125.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,070.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,310,288.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,884,383 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

