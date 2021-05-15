Cowen AND Company LLC Purchases New Position in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 140,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

Separately, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in RXR Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $837,000.

Get RXR Acquisition alerts:

Shares of RXR Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXRAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU).

Receive News & Ratings for RXR Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXR Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.