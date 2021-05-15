Cowen AND Company LLC Sells 105,001 Shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

Cowen AND Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,001 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 0.44% of AerSale worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerSale during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerSale during the first quarter worth about $398,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AerSale during the fourth quarter worth about $3,409,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AerSale during the fourth quarter worth about $10,047,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerSale during the fourth quarter worth about $2,933,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of AerSale in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of ASLE opened at $11.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.25. AerSale Co. has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $18.35.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.28.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

