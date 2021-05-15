Cowen AND Company LLC Takes Position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV)

Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 92,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth about $548,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth approximately $6,961,000.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.73.

In other news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb acquired 85,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $982,068.08.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Profile

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

