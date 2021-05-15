Craig Hallum Boosts PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Price Target to $50.00

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PLBY. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

NASDAQ PLBY opened at $46.92 on Thursday. PLBY Group has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $63.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Skye Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Towerview LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.