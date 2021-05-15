Credit Suisse Group Boosts Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Price Target to $23.00

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OCDX. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a market perform rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.55.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.47. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $21.82.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $516.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.19 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.