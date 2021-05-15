Credit Suisse Group Boosts Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Price Target to $38.00

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on OMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Owens & Minor to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.05.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

OMI stock opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -32.16, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $39.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.54.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. This is an increase from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.79%.

In other news, EVP Mark P. Zacur sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $363,988.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,775.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 33,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $1,245,110.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 373,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,680,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,540. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,297,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,258,000 after buying an additional 912,047 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,381,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,530,000 after buying an additional 20,618 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,080,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,333,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth $1,460,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,359,000 after buying an additional 21,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.