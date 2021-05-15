Credit Suisse Group Raises Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $190.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trane Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $165.33.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Shares of TT stock opened at $184.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.35. Trane Technologies has a 52 week low of $76.43 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The company has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TT. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Trane Technologies by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 310.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.