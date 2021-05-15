Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “CHF 445” Price Target for Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN)

Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZURN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 441 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group set a CHF 400 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays set a CHF 415 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 410 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 451.90 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 415.45.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12-month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

