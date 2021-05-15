Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 41.11% and a return on equity of 8.60%.

Crescent Capital BDC stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.85. 52,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,563. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.95 million and a PE ratio of 19.23. Crescent Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $19.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

