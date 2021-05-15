Critical Survey: Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) vs. Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC)

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) and Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.9% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Eastern Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Sound Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Sound Financial Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Sound Financial Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Eastern Bankshares and Sound Financial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastern Bankshares N/A N/A N/A Sound Financial Bancorp 18.19% 9.18% 0.92%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eastern Bankshares and Sound Financial Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastern Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sound Financial Bancorp $38.61 million 2.71 $6.68 million N/A N/A

Sound Financial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Eastern Bankshares.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Eastern Bankshares and Sound Financial Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastern Bankshares 0 1 4 0 2.80 Sound Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eastern Bankshares currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential downside of 26.20%. Given Eastern Bankshares’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Eastern Bankshares is more favorable than Sound Financial Bancorp.

Summary

Sound Financial Bancorp beats Eastern Bankshares on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans, as well as mortgage and personal loans, auto loans, preferred term loans, small business administration loans, and reserve lines of credit. In addition, the company provides cash reserves, cash management, merchant, escrow express, government banking, international banking, interest on lawyers trust accounts, pension planning, and business telephone banking services, as well as products and services for not-for-profit and healthcare. Further, it offers trust and investment products and services; community development and asset-based lending services; financial planning, portfolio management, wealth management, private banking, and fiduciary products; and electronic banking and foreign exchange services, as well as various insurance products. As of April 1, 2021, the company had approximately 110 locations in eastern Massachusetts, southern and coastal New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans secured by first and second mortgages on one-to four-family residences; home equity loans, including fixed-rate loans and variable-rate lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences, and commercial and multifamily real estate; land loans; commercial business loans to finance commercial vehicles and equipment, as well as loans secured by accounts receivable and/or inventory; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as new and used manufactured homes, floating homes, automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by deposit accounts. It operates eight branches offices, including four branches in Seattle Metropolitan Statistical Area, three branches in Clallam County, and one branch in Jefferson County; and a loan production offices in the Madison Park neighborhood of Seattle. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

