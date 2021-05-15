CROAT (CROAT) Hits Market Cap of $263,240.63

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CROAT has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. CROAT has a market cap of $263,240.63 and approximately $31.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CROAT alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000108 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 87,106,754 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CROAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CROAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.