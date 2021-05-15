Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at Cowen

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) had its target price lowered by Cowen from C$14.00 to C$9.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

CRON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$5.90 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Pi Financial raised their price target on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. MKM Partners raised their price target on Cronos Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Cronos Group to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cronos Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.57.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

TSE:CRON opened at C$8.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.27 billion and a PE ratio of -34.28. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.43.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.