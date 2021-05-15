CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.60 Million

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. During the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 34.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoBonusMiles has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and $170,848.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00087845 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00019630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $518.54 or 0.01090417 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00065233 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00113586 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

About CryptoBonusMiles

CBM is a coin. It launched on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com . CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Trading

